A Message to the City from Ms. Pak-Man

Ms. Pak-Man is... oh, you know who Ms. Pak-Man is. Courtesy of S. S.

Good morning. It is our enormous pleasure to follow-up yesterday's message from a '90s celebrity with a message from an '80s celebrity, the one and only video game star!!

"Should a washed-up '80s celebrity with a penchant for popping too many power pills really be giving anyone any advice?" Ms. Pak-Man says in her message today. "The answer is I don't know, maybe, and no." She also says:

• "If 2020 were a video game, the difficulty level would clearly be set on high."

• "Keep shining, knowing you can probably count on me."

• "If you really want to practice self-care, you can do what I do: drugs!"

You really have to watch the whole thing:

If you sense that Ms. Pak-Man is a bit narcissistic, is a bit out of control—well, aren't we all?

Eagle-eyed viewers have noticed that Ms. Pak-Man bears a slight resemblance to the acclaimed Seattle theater artist Scott Shoemaker, but when we asked Ms. Pak-Man if this was true, she was so busy eating a pretzel-shaped earring we were not able to decipher her answer.

"Don't worry, it's not water." Courtesy of S.S.

In addition to appearances in Seattle over the last six years, Ms. Pak-Man has also recently toured to such exotic locales as San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York. But she lives here in Seattle, baby!

You can keep up with Ms. Pak-Man's doings on Facebook or Instagram.

Thank you so much for the encouragement to start drinking martinis at 8 am, Ms. Pak-Man.

We don't know where we'd be without you. Probably still in bed!

Good luck with Thursday, everyone.