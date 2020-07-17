A Message to the City from Reagan Jackson

Reagan Jackson is a writer, podcast host, and activist. Courtesy of Reagan Jackson

Good morning. It's Friday, July 17, The Stranger's election endorsements just dropped , and... uh... yesterday we set a new record for number of new COVID-19 cases in one day: 1,267.

But! That's because of a reporting thing—the way they reclassify old cases. But still.... ugh. For some good news, we turn to the community leader Reagan Jackson, program director for Young Women Empowered, and she takes some time to lift up and name others in the community who have been making a difference.

Reagan is also a writer, award-winning journalist, podcast host, activist, and international educator with an abiding love of justice, spirituality, and creating community.

Following her passion to provide young people with the opportunity to experience something new, Reagan has taken over 200 youth abroad to Japan, Guatemala, and Mexico.

Her published works include a column for the Seattle Globalist, contributions to the South Seattle Emerald, Crosscut, and several other news outlets; three collections of poetry: God, Hair, Love, and America, Love and Guatemala, and Summoning Unicorns; and two children's books, Coco LaSwish A Fish From A Different Rainbow and Coco LaSwish: When Rainbows Go Blue.

Her podcast features guests like C. Davida Ingram and Riz Rollins.

Thank you so much for your message this morning, Reagan.

Have a good weekend, everyone.

(AND WEAR A MASK!!)