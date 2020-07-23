A Message to the City from Rana San

Rana San is artistic director of Northwest Film Forum. Photo by Meg Tronquet

Good morning. It's Thursday, July 23, and this morning's message comes from Rana San , an artist and arts administrator whose creative practice melds dreamwork, written word, body in motion, video poetry, and analog photography.

She’s interested in the ways we relate to ourselves, each other, our surroundings, the unknown, and the new meanings that are made in spaces where artistic mediums meet.

She does not appear in her message, though she does speak through the first part of it, and reads a creative manifesto by Valerie Curtis-Newton.

Then she gives over the rest of the message to showing a short film called 2 Black Boys by Rachel Myers and Giovanni Adams. 2 Black Boys which won an award at Cadence: Video Poetry Festival in April and also recently screened at Seattle Black Film Festival.

You can read more about 2 Black Boys here.

Rana crafts collective experiences that elevate the work of artists and activists using film, media, and contemporary performing arts to cultivate intimacy and incite connection. She has curated and produced cultural festivals, museum programs, and intimate creative salons in Seattle, Istanbul, and Barcelona.

At Northwest Film Forum, Rana co-curates year-round programming including Local Sightings Film Festival in September, ByDesign Festival in March, and Cadence: Video Poetry Festival in April (the only video poetry festival in the Pacific Northwest!). She is also a guest curator for Yellow Fish Durational Performance Art Festival VI, which opens for submissions on August 1.

And the train track footage? "Train track footage was shot on Super 8mm during a fever dream last year," Rana says.

Thank you, Rana, for this beautifully made message, and for elevating the wisdom of Valerie Curtis-Newton, and for bringing the artistry of Rachel Myers and Giovanni Adams to the attention of more people.

Happy Thursday, everyone.