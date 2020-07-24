A Message to the City from Ezra Dickinson

Ezra Dickinson is a choreographer, performer, and street artist. Courtesy of Ezra Dickinson

Good morning. It's Friday, July 24, and tensions are high. The Department of Homeland Security is has landed and multiple protests are planned for tomorrow.

Before all that: a message from the artist Ezra Dickinson, who in addition to being a choreographer, performer, and street artist is also a painter, ceramicist, animator, photographer, and filmmaker.

Hot tip: TONIGHT , Ezra's acclaimed 2013 performance work “Mother for you I made this” will be streamed at 6 pm PST via Northwest Artist Streaming Hub (NASH). You can watch on YouTube or Facebook.

But we're getting ahead of ourselves. It's still morning, and Ezra's just waking up...

Credit goes to the brilliant camera operator Dani Blackwell.

As for tonight's performance, “Mother for you I made this,” it was originally performed outside of the old Greyhound station downtown in 2013. Ezra snaked and leapt past public art, around pedestrians, etc., for several blocks. It was amazing, a Stranger critic who was there confirms.

You can read Ezra talking about the background of the piece here. You are so lucky you have a chance to see it tonight. "Mother for you I made this" runs approximately 50 minutes, and then there will be an interview and question and answer for 30 minutes or so.

Watch. It. Tonight at 6.

Thanks, Ezra.

Stay safe this weekend, everyone.