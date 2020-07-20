A Message to the City from Maged Zaher

Maged Zaher is a poet. Photo by Kelly O

Good morning. It's Thursday, July 30, another beautiful day in a city in crisis, in a country in crisis, in a world in crisis. But like we said: Good morning!

Today we turn to the poet Maged Zaher, who won a Stranger Genius Award in 2013. Maged was born and raised in Cairo, Egypt. He has lived in Seattle since 1995 and published half a dozen books of poetry and translations.

We reached out to see if he would read us a few poems this morning, and we were thrilled when he said yes.

A decade ago, during Barack Obama's presidency (remember Barack Obama's presidency?), the staff of The Stranger would pass Maged's hilarious poems about capitalism and desire around the office, or sometimes read them aloud to each other in the newsroom.

He has published half a dozen books, with titles like The Revolution Happened and You Didn't Call Me, Thank You for the Window Office, and Portrait of the Poet as an Engineer.

Thank you, Maged, for this reading this morning. It's good to hear your voice again.

Have a good Thursday, everyone.