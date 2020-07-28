A Message to the City from Priya Frank and Jaimée Marsh

Priya Frank, on the left, works at Seattle Art Museum. Jaimée Marsh is executive director of FEEST Seattle. Courtesy of Priya Frank

Good morning. It's Tuesday, July 28, and for today's message, we turn to two close friends who, in addition to their other contributions to the community, have been spending a good chunk of their summer making Black Lives Matter chalk murals.

Priya is the associate director for community programs at Seattle Art Museum, where her focus is on strategic partnerships, program curation, and racial equity-related initiatives. She is also a certified Zumba instructor who loves to dance, laugh loudly, and go on adventures with her boyfriend Wesley.

Jaimée is the executive director of FEEST Seattle, a youth-led organization working to improve health in our schools. Jaimée is also a proud Husky, a curious home cook, and a former athlete turned fierce recreational sports competitor.

As they mention in their video, the two of them think of themselves as "soul partners," and in their message, they explore what that means for them—and encourage you to reach out to the soul partner in your life.

If you want to follow more of what Priya is up to, you can follow her on Instagram. If you want to follow more of what Jaimée is up to, you can follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

Both Priya and Jaimée would like to encourage you to make an ongoing commitment to a few organizations they love: FEEST Seattle, Trans Women of Color Solidarity Network, Wa Na Wari, and UW Bothell Black Opportunity Fund.

And if you want to donate to Priya and Jaimée's chalk art fund, they would love that too! You can find Priya on Venmo.

Thank you so much for your joyful message, Priya and Jaimée!

We're so glad you have this friendship and are finding happiness despite all the despair out there right now.

Good luck getting through Tuesday, everyone.