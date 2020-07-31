A Message to the City from Northwest Center & Best Buddies

Northwest Center and Best Buddies created this message in partnership with Seattle Symphony. Above is Matthew Decker, a symphony percussionist. Courtesy of Seattle Symphony

Good morning. It's the last day of July. We made it through July!

To celebrate, today's message is an extra special collaboration between Northwest Center, Best Buddies, and the Seattle Symphony. Northwest Center is a leader in advancing equal opportunities for children and adults with disabilities. Best Buddies is a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, and leadership development for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In today's message, a variety of people share their hopes for the future, and then Matthew Decker, a musician with the symphony, plays a Joseph Tompkins snare drum solo, followed by everyone rattling their percussion instruments.

It's awesome—watch:

You can donate to Northwest Center here. You can donate to Best Buddies here.

You can read more about Matthew Decker here.

Thank you to Northwest Center, Best Buddies, and the Seattle Symphony for helping us end the month on a high note.

Have a good weekend, everyone.