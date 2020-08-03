A Message to the City from Ebo Barton

Ebo is a poet, artist, and educator. Courtesy of Ebo Barton

Good morning. It's Monday, August 3, and today's message comes from an artist who believes in the power of language as a tool for revolution.

Ebo Barton is a Black and Filipino, transgender and non-binary poet and educator. Their work touches on political issues from a personal point of view and often is birthed from the struggles of living in the identities that they are. Their most notable poetry slam accolade is placing fifth in the world in 2016.

"I have a message for the city and what I want to say is that the community of Black and Indigenous people of color across the gender diversity spectrum in Seattle is hardworking and smart and brilliant and every single one of us is gorgeous..." Ebo says.

"And also every single one of us is tired of your shit."

Ebo curated and directed How to Love THIS Queer Body of Color: An Unapology and wrote and directed the award-winning play, Rising Up. They are a cast member of Anastacia Renee's Queer. Mama. Crossroads.

You may have seen Ebo's work in Adrienne: A Poetry Journal by Sibling Rivalry Press, Thriving While Trans: A Love Manual, Natasha Marin's Black Imagination, the King County Metro, and elsewhere.

You can follow Ebo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Thank you for the message, Ebo. Thank you for sharing your revolutionary art with us.

Good luck this August, everyone.