Michael Hebb is the founder of Death Over Dinner and the End of Life Collective. Courtesy of Michael Hebb

It's Thursday, August 6, and for today's message we turn to the longtime Seattle instigator

He is the founder of Death Over Dinner, which for seven years has been hosting dinners where people talk about that one thing that people usually don't talk about.

His latest project, the End of Life Collective, launches today. In a country where someone dies of COVID every 80 seconds (!), it's well timed.

What is the End of Life Collective? Take it away, Michael.

Thank you for this message, Michael, and for this project—and for opening up a grim subject and making it less grim. You are changing people's lives by changing their deaths.

Thank you for your thoughtful creativity.

