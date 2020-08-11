A Message to the City from Fox Whitney

Fox Whitney is a performance artist and the brains behind Gender Tender. Courtesy of Fox Whitney

Good morning. It's Tuesday, August 11, and for today's message, we turn to the performer and teachera 2020/2021 artist in residence at On the Boards.

Fox is the artist behind Gender Tender, an interdisciplinary performance project based in Seattle that centers his queer and transgender point of view. He creates experiences that investigate the nature of queer relationships, trans histories, and the surreal nature of transformation.

There are a whole bunch of other people in this video with Fox—see how many of them you know!

Gender Tender engages a team of artists trained in Fox’s unique methods modeled on cults, sitcoms, and riots. He has performed in work by Morgan Thorson, Gabrielle Civil, Vladimir Kremenović, Keyon Gaskin, and Malic Amalya. His project Melted Riot, a queer meditation inspired by the Stonewall Riots of 1969, was presented by Velocity Dance Center on the 50th anniversary of the riots in 2019.

Fox and his Gender Tender collaborators are presenting a new trilogy of live online performances of Melted Riot supported by the Henry Art Gallery: RGB (Sept 12th 7p) CMYK (Sept 19th 7pm) and SATURATION (a 24-hour durational experiment happening on Sept 26th).

As for who's in today's video, there are "good morning" appearances by:

Fox Whitney

Will Courtney

Minna Lee

Neve Kamilah Mazique-Ricardi

Ariel Burke

Wryly T McCutchen

Gabrielle Civil

Hendri Walujo

Vladimir Kremenović

Ben Kinney

Hexe Fey

Vanessa Dewolf

Emily Batlan

Sara Ann Davidson

Noelle Price

loren othón

Thank you, Fox, and everyone else, for this joyful start to the morning.

Watching it feels like walking down the street and seeing only beautiful, hilarious people. And the bendy straw with the mask at 2:00—does that work? Brilliant.

Happy Tuesday, everyone.