A Message to the City from Kary Wayson

Kary is the author of two books, and also the special guest at tonight's Silent Reading Party PHOTO BY BRIAN WEISS

Good morning. It's Wednesday, August 12, and today's message comes from the brilliant poet, who's made a previous message—but this one's different.

Kary made a Message to the City days after the coronavirus hit Seattle, but in it she read a Wallace Stevens poem and the video quality was iffy.

What she didn't do was read her own work. Today, because Kary is the *special guest* at tonight's party, please enjoy this video of Kary reading some of the poems from her critically praised book The Slip.

In addition to being an amazing writer, Kary's an amazing reader of her own work. If you've never heard Kary read before, you should listen to this.

Kary Wayson reading from The Slip (Burnside Review Press, 2020)!

Posted by Burnside Review on Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Thank you, Kary, for your work, and your reading!

See you tonight.

Have a good Wednesday, everyone.