A Message to the City from Rafael Soldi

Rafael Soldi is a visual artist. Courtesy of Rafael Soldi

Good morning. It's Thursday, August 13, and for today's message we turn to the visual artist, who's just completed an absolutely beautiful project while in quarantine.

Rafael is a Peruvian­-born, Seattle-based artist and curator. His practice centers on how queerness and masculinity intersect with larger topics of our time such as immigration, memory, and loss.

What is the beautiful project he completed in quarantine? It's called CARGAMONTÓN, and in today's message he opens it up and shows you inside.

Rafael holds a BFA in Photography & Curatorial Studies from the Maryland Institute College of Art. He has exhibited internationally and his work is in the permanent collections of the Tacoma Art Museum, Frye Art Museum, King County Public Art Collection, and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts.

He is the co-founder of the Strange Fire Collective, a project dedicated to highlighting work made by women, people of color, and queer and trans artists; and co-curator of the High Wall, a yearly outdoor video projection program that invites immigrant artists and artists working on themes of diaspora and borderlands to transform the facade of a former immigration center building in the heart of Seattle.

You can see more of his work on his website.

Thank you for the message, Rafael, and congratulations on CARGAMONTÓN. It's gorgeous.

Have a good Thursday, everyone.