A Message to the City from Lynn Shelton

The Stranger is organizing a is organizing a memorial for Lynn on August 28. Photo by Cory Gustason

Good morning. It's Friday, August 14.

After the award-winning filmmaker Lynn Shelton passed away earlier this year, there was no public memorial for family, friends, and fans to gather together and celebrate her life.

No artist had a more profound impact on the Seattle filmmaking world over the last two decades, and just about everyone in the local scene has a story about her.

On August 28 at 6 pm PST, artists, family members, friends, fans, colleagues, and film critics will gather together on Zoom to share stories about her. You're invited. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the Shelton/Seal Family Fund at Northwest School.

The memorial will feature storytelling and commentary by Megan Griffiths, Tomo Nakayama, Kevin Seal, Ben Gibbard, Sean Nelson, Lori Goldston, Annie Wagner, Charles Mudede, and others.

We invite your stories and remembrances as well.

Lynn made this Message to the City for The Stranger back in March. She emailed the video to The Stranger on the afternoon of March 24, and it appeared on our website the next morning.

In it, she encourages people to become filmmakers while in quarantine using the smartphones in their pockets.

She was a miracle of a human being.

We look forward to celebrating her life with you.

Tell the people you love that you love them.

Have a good weekend.